Man treated for smoke inhalation after kitchen fire at block of flats in Aylesbury
Fire crews also attended fire in a house of multiple occupancy
A man was treated for smoke inhalation following a kitchen fire in a four-storey block of flats in Kerr Place, Aylesbury.
Two appliances and crew from Aylesbury attended the incident which occurred shortly before 6pm on Wednesday afternoon (9/2).
The occupants had evacuated but a South Central Ambulance crew treated a man at the scene. Firefighters used a PPV fan to clear the smoke.
Appliances and crew from Aylesbury and Amersham with support from an appliance and crew from Thame attended a domestic fire in a house of multiple occupancy on Friday afternoon. (11/2)
The fire broke out in the ground floor of a mid terrace property in Harcourt Green, Aylesbury.
All occupants were accounted for. Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, and PPV fan.