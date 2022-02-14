Man treated for smoke inhalation after kitchen fire at block of flats in Aylesbury

A man was treated for smoke inhalation following a kitchen fire in a four-storey block of flats in Kerr Place, Aylesbury.

Two appliances and crew from Aylesbury attended the incident which occurred shortly before 6pm on Wednesday afternoon (9/2).

The occupants had evacuated but a South Central Ambulance crew treated a man at the scene. Firefighters used a PPV fan to clear the smoke.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bucks Fire & Rescue attended both incidents

Appliances and crew from Aylesbury and Amersham with support from an appliance and crew from Thame attended a domestic fire in a house of multiple occupancy on Friday afternoon. (11/2)

The fire broke out in the ground floor of a mid terrace property in Harcourt Green, Aylesbury.