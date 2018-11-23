Man suffers 'significant facial injuries' after assault in Aylesbury

A man suffered fractures to his face after being attacked outside a takeaway in Aylesbury last weekend.

The attack happened outside Papa Johns on Buckingham Street, Aylesbury, at around 3.20am on Sunday November 18, however police only released information about the incident this afternoon (Friday).

A man in his twenties was outside the restaurant when he was assaulted by a man who punched him in the face before knocking him to the ground.

The victim was treated in hospital for fractures to his face and has since been discharged.

Investigating officer PC Christopher Beckford said: “Following this assault a man has received significant facial injuries.

“We are carrying out a thorough investigation and are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this assault to come forward.

“One man has been arrested in connection with the assault and he has been bailed whilst our investigation continues.”

A 25-year-old from Birmingham was arrested on suspicion of GBH and bailed until December 9.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting the crime reference number 43180352719.

Alternatively, you can report information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.