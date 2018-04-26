Man suffers fractured skull after attack at Pitstop Carwash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 26 year old man had his skull fractured at the popular Aylesbury Carwash.

The incident happened at Pitstop Hand Car Wash, Gatehouse Way at about 10am on Sunday (22/4).

The victim, a 26-year-old man, sustained a fractured skull and was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Kerry Bradfield of Aylesbury Force CID, said: "I am appealing to anyone who saw the incident to please come forward.

"The victim required medical treatment after the incident at a busy garage.

"If you have any information about the incident, no matter how insignificant you think it might be, please call 101."

Nicu Baluta, aged 27 of Leyfield Road, Aylesbury has been charged with one count of GBH with intent and appeared at Wycombe Magistrates' Court on Monday (23/4).

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference '43180120310', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.