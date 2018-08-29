Man struck by car outside Buckingham pub in attempted GBH incident

Police are appealing for information after a man was deliberately driven at while standing outside The White Hart pub in Buckingham.

The incident happened outside the pub on Market Hill at 11pm on Sunday August 19.

A silver vehicle, believed to be a Hyundai, was driven towards the male victim, who had been standing on the side of the road outside the pub.

The car drove off after the incident while the victim also ran away after getting to his feet following the incident.

Investigating officer Sergeant Emily Dover said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have seen this incident to come forward.

“We would also like to appeal for the victim to come forward to help with our enquiries as we do not know the level of his injuries and want to check on his welfare.

“It happened in a public area so there is a good chance that someone saw it.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 43180255184.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.