Man steals parking attendant's ticket machine after being fined

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a robbery which occurred in Bourne End, Buckinghamshire.

The incident took place yesterday (19/2) at 1.15pm in the Parade, Bourne End.



The victim, a 38-year-old man, was issuing a vehicle with a parking ticket, which was parked outside the row of shops in the Parade.



The victim was approached by the owner of the vehicle, who disputed the ticket and tried to grab the ticket device from the victim.



The victim refused to let go of the machine, but the man continued to pull the machine from his hands, causing injury to the victim. The man then ran off towards Tesco Express in the Parade, with the machine.



The victim sustained minor injuries to his wrist during the incident.



The handheld ticket device with a shoulder strap was stolen during the incident.



The offender is described as a white man, in his late twenties, around 6ft tall with a skinny build. He was wearing a navy blue jacket with a blue hooded jumper and light grey tracksuit bottoms.



Investigating officer PC Leigh Andrews, based at High Wycombe police station, said: "I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident, or who has any information relating to it.



"If anyone sees the machine we would ask them to hand this into police.



"If you have any details which you think could help our investigation, please get in touch by calling the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101."



If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference '43180052808', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

