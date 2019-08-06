Man rescued from Bear Brook after Range Rover plunges into water

Friarage Road was closed last night after a Range Rover entered the Bear Brook by the Blue Leanie.

Bucks and MK fire and rescue were deployed to the scene with dry suits and wading poles to rescue a man from Bear Brook, on Friarage Road in Aylesbury last night.

They successfully rescued the man who was then sent to Hospital, and has been confirmed as safe and well.

TVP Posted to their facebook page last night:

"The incident on Friarage Road is coming to a close.

"The driver of this Range Rover is safe and well at Hospital, thanks to the efforts of Bucks Fire and the Ambulance Service.

"Thank you to all of the passers by who assisted the driver prior to our arrival. #P1527"

We have approached Thames Valley Police's Press office - more information when we get it.