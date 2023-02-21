Man rescued by firefighters after falling into river in Aylesbury
Two fire engines attended the scene
Aylesbury firefighters were called out to rescue a man who had fallen into a river in Fairford Leys yesterday.
Two fire crews from Aylesbury were called to the incident at Fairford Leys Playing Field at 1.15pm on Monday, February 20.
A man had fallen into a small river and was unable to return to the bank.
Firefighters in water rescue gear used a short extension ladder and helped the man. He was then passed into the care of South Central Ambulance Service.