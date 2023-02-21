News you can trust since 1832
Man rescued by firefighters after falling into river in Aylesbury

Two fire engines attended the scene

By Reporter
2 hours ago - 1 min read

Aylesbury firefighters were called out to rescue a man who had fallen into a river in Fairford Leys yesterday.

Two fire crews from Aylesbury were called to the incident at Fairford Leys Playing Field at 1.15pm on Monday, February 20.

A man had fallen into a small river and was unable to return to the bank.

Bucks Fire & Rescue Service
Firefighters in water rescue gear used a short extension ladder and helped the man. He was then passed into the care of South Central Ambulance Service.

AylesburySouth Central Ambulance Service