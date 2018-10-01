Man remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being found unconscious in car park of Morrisons in Aylesbury

A man remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was found unconscious in the car park of Morrisons supermarket in Aylesbury on Saturday morning.

At around 7am on September 29, a man in his fifties was discovered unconscious in the car park of Morrisons supermarket in Friarage Road, Aylesbury.

An ambulance was called and he was taken to Stoke Mandeville Hospital with life-threatening injuries where he remains in a critical condition.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances around how the man sustained his injuries.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Lauren Garner said: “We are keeping an open mind about how the man became seriously injured and we are in the very early stages of our investigation.

“As part of our enquiries, we would like to trace anyone who saw the man near Morrisons supermarket between 11.30pm on Friday 28 and 5.30am on Saturday 29.

"The man is white, 5ft 8ins, balding with some short grey hair and was wearing a blue and black T-shirt, black tracksuit trousers and black trainers.

“We would also like to speak to any motorists travelling on Friarage Road between these times who have dash-cam footage.”

If you have any information which could assist the investigation contact the Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting the reference URN 470 29/9.