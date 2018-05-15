Man remains in hospital after serious crash in Wilstone on Friday

Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious crash in Wilstone on Friday evening.

The accident happened around 6pm on the B489 Lower Icknield Way when a silver Ford Focus and a black Citroen Berlingo van were in collision.

The impact from the accident resulted in the Focus leaving the carriageway and ending up in a field.

The driver of the Focus, a 30-year-old man, was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital with serious injuries, where he remains.

The 51-year-old driver of the Citroen suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

PC Jerry Davies from the Joint Roads Policing Unit said: “We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, particularly anyone who has dash cam footage of the incident or the moments before it happened.

“We are also keen to speak to the driver of a blue Mini, who was forced to break heavily to avoid the collision.

“This Mini was driving towards Aston Clinton, in the opposite direction to the Focus.”