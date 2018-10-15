Man kidnapped and 'forced to drive around Aylesbury'

Police are appealing for information after a man was kidnapped as he left his place of work in Aylesbury.

The incident happened at around 7pm on Tuesday October 9 in the Meadowcroft area of town.

A 20-year-old man left his workplace - the Meadowcroft surgery - and got into his vehicle.

A man then got into the victim’s car and threatened him, forcing him to drive around Aylesbury.

They first drove to the John Kennedy pub and then to the Meadowcroft surgery, before attending the shops on Meadowcroft.

The victim was then forced to return to the surgery, and was told by the thief to leave it insecure and unalarmed so that it could be burgled.

The thief is described as a man of Moroccan origin, of a slim build and between 20 and 25 years old with short dark hair.

He was wearing all black, black jogging bottoms and a black long sleeved shirt.

The thief's vehicle was a silver Ford Mondeo, while the victim’s vehicle was a black Vauxhall Corsa.

The victim was not injured during the incident was left shaken by what happened.

A 21-year-old man of no fixed abode has been arrested on suspicion of kidnap, conspiring to commit a burglary other than a dwelling with intent to steal and robbery and has been released under investigation.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Victoria Bygrave said: “This was a distressing experience for the victim, but it is believed to be an isolated incident.

“I believe the offender and the victim are known to each other, and I am appealing to anybody who believes that they witnessed this incident to call the 24-hour non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 43180308983.

“If you do not wish to speak to police, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or alternatively, you can visit www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ and provide all the details there.”