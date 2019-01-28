Man jailed for sexual offences with girls in Aylesbury and London

A man has been jailed for six years for historic sexual offences against girls in Aylesbury and London between 2011 and 2017.

David Moyle, 75, of Yeading Lane, Hayes, was jailed at Aylesbury Crown Court after unanimously being found guilty by jury.

Moyle was found guilty of two counts of sexual assault of a female child under 13 and one count of engaging in sexual activity with a child following a five day trial.

The offences against the three victims occurred in Aylesbury and Harrow in London between 2011 and 2017.

Investigating officer Det Con Collette Parker said: “I would like to thank the victims for their courage, bravery and determination throughout the investigation and trial.

“It has been an extremely traumatic time for them and I hope that the unanimous guilty verdicts and the sentence will bring them some closure.

“I would also like to thank prosecuting counsel Graham Smith for his work in securing this conviction.

“This sentence reflects the hard work that is carried out by the child abuse investigation unit in bringing offenders to justice and I would encourage anybody who has been a victim of childhood sexual abuse to report it to the police.”