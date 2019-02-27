Man jailed for pre-Christmas burglary spree across Aylesbury

A burglar who showed 'a flagrant disregard to his victims in the run-up to Christmas' has been jailed after a string of offences across Aylesbury.

Paul Chappell, 44, of no fixed abode, has been put behind bars for 21 months after being convicted of eight counts of burglary at a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court.

Paul Chappell has been jailed for a string of thefts across Aylesbury in the run-up to Christmas 2018

The string of offences happened at homes across Aylesbury between December 4 and Boxing Day 2018.

The first offence occurred between midnight and 9am on December 4 when Chappell broke into a restaurant in Buckingham Street, stealing cash and alcohol.

Later in the month, Chappell's offending became more prolific as he ransacked and stole items from homes across the town.

On December 18 he broke into a property in Monmouth Close, stealing garden tools, a duvet, a television, a Playstation 2 and games.

On the same day, he also broke into a house in Highbridge Road, stealing an X-Box, 12 games and three bottles of whiskey.

The following day Chappell stole an Alexa from a home on Bicester Road.

Chappell’s burglary spree continued on December 21 when he stole cash and a coat from an address in Highbridge Road.

On Christmas Eve he broke into another house in Turnfurlong, stealing three Playstation Four games consoles and games, console controllers and Nikon cameras.

Chappell's thefts did not end there as between December 23 and Boxing Day, Chappell broke into two addresses in Ambleside, stealing cash, a television, mobile phones, watches, games consoles and computers.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Tom Booth said: “Chappell’s burglary spree just prior to Christmas had a significant impact on his victims.

“He was identified through forensic evidence and was arrested and subsequently charged on December 28.

“Given the forensic evidence against him, Chappell pleaded guilty, and asked for four other offences of burglary to be taken into consideration at his hearing.

“Chappell’s actions were extremely invasive and caused great distress.

"He showed a flagrant disregard to his victims in the run-up to Christmas, and I am pleased that he has now been brought to justice.

“We will continually strive to put offenders before the courts and ensure that property is returned to their rightful owners.”