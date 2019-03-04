Man jailed for Aston Clinton burglary spree

A homeless man has been jailed for three and a half years for a series of burglaries in Aston Clinton.

Luke Richardson, 30, of no fixed abode, admitted four burglaries and asked for a further seven to be taken into consideration during a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court on February 27.

Luke Richardson

The first offence happened between 5pm and 5.30pm on Friday January 4 2019 when Richardson forced entry into a property in Beaconsfield Road stealing a quantity of jewellery.

On January 10, sometime between 7.30am and 2pm, Richardson broke into another house in Green End Street, again taking jewellery from the property.

The third offence happened in Chestnut Close on January 15, sometime between 9am and 6.15pm, when Richardson forced his way in via a ground floor window, and ransacked the premises, although nothing was stolen on this occasion.

The following day, Richardson again broke into a house in London Road, searching the property before again escaping with a quantity of jewellery.

After entering his guilty plea to the four offences, Richardson was sentenced to three years and nine months behind bars.

The seven other offences which were taken into consideration were six burglary non-dwelling offences and one burglary dwelling, all in Aston Clinton.

Designated investigator Jim Forrest said: “Richardson went on a spree of burglaries in Aston Clinton.

“Once he was identified, he was quickly arrested by CID officers, which also led to the recovery of evidence linking him to other offences.

“Richardson was arrested on January 17 and charged on January 21, and was subsequently remanded in custody.

“Richardson has pleaded guilty to these offences and I hope that the sentence imposed will give the victims some closure and will reassure the people of Aston Clinton that we will always thoroughly investigate burglaries.

“Although Richardson has been removed from society for a considerable period of time, I would still urge members of the pubic to ensure that their homes are left completely secure, and always report any suspicious activity, people or vehicles to police.

“Thames Valley Police will continue to investigate these invasive crimes and bring offenders to justice.”