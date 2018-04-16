Man jailed after smearing poo all over his police cell

Following a Thames Valley Police investigation, a man has been jailed for numerous offences in Aylesbury.

Michael Fitzgerald, aged 28, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft, two counts of criminal damage and two counts of breaching a Community Behaviour Order.

He was sentenced to four months’ imprisonment at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 5 April.

Fitzgerald carried out the thefts at Marks and Spencer in Bicester Road and the Co-op store in Hannon Road on 19 March and 23 March, respectively.

By carrying out these offences, he breached a Community Behaviour Order.

After being arrested on 4 April he then caused criminal damage to a police cell by smearing excrement in the cell.

Investigating officer, PC Mike Cowdrey of the Neighbourhood Policing Team in Aylesbury, said: “Michael Fitzgerald is a prolific shoplifter whose persistent offending has had a major impact on stores, therefore the court imposed a Community Behaviour Order, which he breached.

“On his release from prison the order will still be in place. To breach a Community Behaviour Order is a criminal offence.

“The conditions of the order are that he must not enter the following shops: Co-Op Store in Hannon Road, the Co-Op Store in Wedgewood Street or the Co-Op Store in Jansel Square. Further, Fitzgerald must leave any land or store in the town if he is asked to do so.”