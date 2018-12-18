Man is glassed in Temple Square bust up

The victim suffered cuts to his head and neck but did not require medical treatment.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following an assault in Temple Square, Aylesbury.

Between 10pm and 11pm on Friday (14/12) the victim was in the Queens Head pub when he saw an argument between a woman and three other men. The woman was asked to leave and became aggressive so the victim decided to help escort her outside and ordered her a taxi.

Whilst outside, one of the men involved in the argument came out of the pub and smashed a glass against the side of the victim’s face.

The victim suffered cuts to his head and neck but did not require medical treatment.

The offender is described a white man of a big build, approximately 40-years-old. He was bald and was wearing dark clothing.

Investigating officer PC Elaine Bartlett, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this assault or the earlier argument on Friday night to come forward.

“If you recognise the description of the offender or have any information that may assist with this investigation then please get in touch.

“You can contact us using the online form on our website or by calling 101. You will need to quote reference number 43180382987. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”