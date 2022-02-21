Man injured in crash involving car and van near Buckingham
All three emergency services were called to the incident near Stowe
Monday, 21st February 2022, 1:55 pm
Updated
Monday, 21st February 2022, 1:56 pm
Fire, police and ambulance crews attended the scene of a road traffic collision near Buckingham on Saturday, February 19.
A fire engine from Buckingham was called out to the crash involving a car and a van on Dadford Road, Stowe, at about 5.25pm.
A man, a woman and two girls were out when they arrived.
The firefighters released another man, who was injured, and passed him into the care of South Central Ambulance Service.
The incident was left in the hands of Thames Valley Police.