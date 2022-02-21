Man injured in crash involving car and van near Buckingham

Fire, police and ambulance crews attended the scene of a road traffic collision near Buckingham on Saturday, February 19.

A fire engine from Buckingham was called out to the crash involving a car and a van on Dadford Road, Stowe, at about 5.25pm.

A man, a woman and two girls were out when they arrived.

One man was injured in the crash

The firefighters released another man, who was injured, and passed him into the care of South Central Ambulance Service.