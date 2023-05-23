News you can trust since 1832
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jet2, easyJet & Ryanair issue chickenpox warning
Rolf Harris: Convicted paedophile dies aged 93
Prince Harry loses bid to challenge decision over UK security plans
TikToker, 18, arrested over viral prank’ videos
Wilko could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-up
35,000+ incidents of sexual violence recorded in NHS England 2017-2022

Man injured in A413 crash involving motorbike and car near Aylesbury

Two collisions in two days on the same stretch of road
By Newsroom
Published 23rd May 2023, 10:55 BST- 1 min read

The A413 was closed for several hours between Whitchurch and Buckingham Park on Sunday, following a collision involving a motorbike and a car.

The collision occurred at about 5.10pm on Sunday, May 21, on Buckingham Road, Hardwick. A fire crew from Aylesbury attended.

Firefighters used a short extension ladder and small gear to release an injured man from a ditch, then provided immediate emergency care and made the scene safe. South Central Ambulance Service also attended.

The road was closed by Thames Valley PoliceThe road was closed by Thames Valley Police
The road was closed by Thames Valley Police
Most Popular

In a separate incident on the same stretch of road on Monday night, firefighters were again called out following a crash involving two cars.

Two fire engines from Aylesbury attended the scene on Buckingham Road, Hardwick, at 10.05pm on Monday, May 22.

The firefighters used small gear to release a man who was stuck in a vehicle. Another man was already out on their arrival. Both men were passed into the care of South Central Ambulance Service.