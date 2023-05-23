Man injured in A413 crash involving motorbike and car near Aylesbury
The A413 was closed for several hours between Whitchurch and Buckingham Park on Sunday, following a collision involving a motorbike and a car.
The collision occurred at about 5.10pm on Sunday, May 21, on Buckingham Road, Hardwick. A fire crew from Aylesbury attended.
Firefighters used a short extension ladder and small gear to release an injured man from a ditch, then provided immediate emergency care and made the scene safe. South Central Ambulance Service also attended.
In a separate incident on the same stretch of road on Monday night, firefighters were again called out following a crash involving two cars.
Two fire engines from Aylesbury attended the scene on Buckingham Road, Hardwick, at 10.05pm on Monday, May 22.
The firefighters used small gear to release a man who was stuck in a vehicle. Another man was already out on their arrival. Both men were passed into the care of South Central Ambulance Service.