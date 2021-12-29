Man injured after falling from balcony in Aylesbury
Firefighters dealt with a smoky home at another Aylesbury property on the same day
A man received emergency medical treatment after he fell from a balcony in Aylesbury on Boxing Day.
At 9:25pm in Great Western Street emergency responders assisted an injured man who had fallen from a property.
He was stretchered away by Bucks Fire and Rescue responders who used chrysalis equipment to hoist the man who was stuck at a height.
Two fire engines full of firefighters left the man in the care of South Central Ambulance paramedics, once he was safely on the ground.
Just over an hour later two fire engines raced out to a smoky building in Northern Road, Aylesbury.
At 10:42pm a smoldering electrical socket was causing smoke to spread across an Aylesbury property.
The smoldering had stopped by the time two fire engines and crews from the Bucks Fire and Rescue Service arrived.
The firefighters used a thermal imaging camera and a short extension ladder to get to the problematic plug.
They isolated the first-floor sockets and installed smoke detectors.