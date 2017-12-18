Man injured after car and van crash in Wing

A car and a van were involved in a crash in Wing this afternoon today (Monday).

The accident happened in Park Gate, Wing at 3.40pm.

Firefighters and paramedics released a man injured after the accident, while another man was injured but not trapped.

The exact nature of their injuries is not known at the moment.

One appliance and crew from Aylesbury, one from Leighton Buzzard and an officer attended.

In an unrelated incident this afternoon, Bucks Fire and Rescue were called to nearby Littlecote after a car hit an electricity pole.

A man reportedly suffered minor injuries.

Transport for Bucks tweeted earlier today that gritters would be out in the north of Bucks from 6pm this evening, due to a forecast of low temperatures and the potential for icy and slippery roads.