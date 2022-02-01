Man in his 40s dies after three-car crash on M40 in Bucks

A man in his 40s has died after a three vehicle collision on the M40 in Bucks on Monday (January 31).

The crash occurred on the M40 southbound, between junction 2 and junction 1A, at around 5.53pm.

Authorities confirm the three-way collision involved a black Harley Davidson, a black Mitsubishi and a red Peugeot.

three vehicles were involved in the crash

The motorcycle driver, a man in his 40s from Hertfordshire, died.

Thames Valley Police confirmed his next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

The M40 Southbound was closed for several hours for investigation work but has since reopened.

Investigating officer, PC Darren Baker, from the Serious Collision Unit, based at Bicester police station, said: “I am appealing to anybody who was driving on the M40 Southbound from junction 2 around the time of the collision to please check their dash-cam footage and contact Thames Valley Police if it has captured the incident or the vehicles in the moments before.

“I would also urge anyone who witnessed this incident to get in touch.