Man in 30s dies after his van towing a wood chipper veered into trees in village near Aylesbury

A man in his 30s has sadly died after his van which was towing a wood chipper veered off the road and crashed into multiple trees in a village not far from Aylesbury.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene after the incident on Monday (7 March).

Thames Valley Police confirm his next of kin have been informed and are being given support from specifically trained officers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police accident

At around 1.10pm on Penfold Lane in Little Missenden an Isuzu Box van towing a wood chipper veered off the road and clashed with trees.

Authorities confirm the man was in his 30s.

Investigating officer, PC Martin Woodford, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to please come forward after a man tragically died.

“We’d also appeal to anyone with dash-cam who was in the local area around the time it happened, to please check if there may be footage that could assist our investigation.

Police appeal