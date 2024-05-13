Man hospitalised with 'potentially life changing injuries' after motorbike crashes in Prestwood

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man was rushed to hospital after his motorbike was involved in a collision in Buckinghamshire.

At around 7pm on Monday 6 May, a blue Yamaha YZF motorcycle crashed on Honor End Lane, Prestwood, Great Missenden.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed two people were on the bike and the rider, a man in his 30s, sustained serious, potentially life changing injuries as a result of the crash.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed today (13 May) that he remains in hospital receiving treatment.

Police want dashcam footage from the scene

Investigating officer PC Talan O’Neill of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “I am appealing to anybody who witnessed this collision to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“I would also urge anybody who may have captured the incident on dash-cam to please get in touch.