Man from Thame jailed for drug dealing

A man from Thame has been sentenced for drugs offences following a Thames Valley Police investigation.

Mark Winfield, aged 34, of Berkeley Road, pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to supply class A drugs and was sentenced to three years and nine months’ prison at Oxford Crown Court on April 9.

This followed the execution of a Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act Warrant on May 12 2017 at Berkley Road where numerous mobile phones, cash and cocaine, with an estimated street value of £1,600, was found. Winfield was charged last October.

Investigating Officer PC Stuart Talbot said: “Drug dealing of this nature will not be tolerated in our community as it brings misery to all those involved. We are committed to tackling drug supply of all levels and enforcing our fight against organised crime.”