Man escapes uninjured after being cut from car by firefighters following crash near Buckingham

A man had to be cut from a car which had left the road near Buckingham yesterday, Tuesday, March 29, but thankfully nobody was taken to hospital.

Fire and ambulance crews were called just after 6am yesterday to a collision involving one car.

The car was in a ditch on Brackley Road, Shalstone.

Firefighters from Buckingham used cutting gear and a winch to release a man from the car and gave immediate emergency care, before passing him into the care of the ambulance service.