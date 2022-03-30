Man escapes uninjured after being cut from car by firefighters following crash near Buckingham
The car was in a ditch near Shalstone but the man thankfully did not require hospital treatment
A man had to be cut from a car which had left the road near Buckingham yesterday, Tuesday, March 29, but thankfully nobody was taken to hospital.
Fire and ambulance crews were called just after 6am yesterday to a collision involving one car.
The car was in a ditch on Brackley Road, Shalstone.
Firefighters from Buckingham used cutting gear and a winch to release a man from the car and gave immediate emergency care, before passing him into the care of the ambulance service.
A South Central Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We sent to the scene an ambulance crew to assess those in the vehicle, however we didn’t take anyone to hospital."