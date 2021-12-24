Man dies after ambulance taking him to hospital following a crash between Bicester and Buckingham was involved in a minor collision one mile down the road

A man has sadly died after a crash between Bicester and Buckingham after which the ambulance taking him to hospital was involved in a minor collision one mile down the same stretch of road.

At around 3.30pm on Thursday (23/12), between the Bicester Heritage Centre and the Stratton Audley junction, officers were called to a three-car collision on the A4421.

A red golf and a maroon Rover 75 were involved in a head on collision, a red Audi A3 has subsequently collided with the Rover 75.

Accident

Emergency services have then attended. A woman in her 50s, the driver of the Golf, was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Audi received only minor injuries.

The driver of the Rover 75 and man in his nineties also suffered serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital however as he was being transported by land ambulance at around 4.50pm that vehicle was involved in a minor collision with an Audi A8 car, about a mile away from the original collision on the A4421 at the junction with Skimmingdish Lane.

No one else was injured as a result of this collision.

Police are appealing for witnesses

The injured man was taken to the John Radcliffe hospital in another ambulance. He received emergency treatment but sadly died at the hospital. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

No arrests have been made in connection with these incidents.

Investigating officer, Sgt Dominic Mahon of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We are investigating the circumstances around these two collision in which a man has sadly died.

“His family are being supported and our thoughts remain with them at what must be a very difficult time.