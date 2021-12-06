Man cut free from car which overturned and ended up in ditch near Aylesbury

Injured man treated at scene by firefighters following incident in Quainton

By Olga Norford
Monday, 6th December 2021, 3:51 pm

A man was cut free from a car which had overturned into a ditch at the Junction of Carters Lane and Oving Road, in Quainton at 7.48pm yesterday (5/12).

Firefighters used small gear and cutting gear to release the injured man, providing emergency care before passing him into the care of South Central Ambulance Service.

One appliance and crew from Waddesdon and one from Aylesbury attended, along with an officer.

Firefighters used cutting equipment to free a man trapped in a car which overturned and ended up in a ditch
