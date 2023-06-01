Man charged in Aylesbury murder case

Mohammed Tariq Aziz, aged 43, of Glaven Road, appeared at Aylesbury Magistrates Court on Thursday, March 24 accused of killing 40-year-old Zarina Bibi, of Glaven Road.

Ms Bibi’s body was found at an address in Walton Court on Wednesday, March 16.

Paramedics were called but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Aziz will appear at Reading Crown Court on April 4.

Police are still looking for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.