Man charged after attempted murder in Aylesbury’s Belgrave Road

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman received serious injuries in the early hours of Sunday morning.

David Cairnie, aged 39 of Belgrave Road, Aylesbury, has been charged with one count of attempted murder.

The charges follow an incident in Belgrave Road at 1.57am on Sunday in which a woman in her late fifties received serious injuries.

She is undergoing hospital treatment and remains in a serious but stable condition.

Cairnie has been remanded in custody to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates Court tomorrow.