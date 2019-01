Paul Chappell, 44 years old has been charged after a nine burglary rampage of homes around Aylesbury Town Centre.

He appeared in court on December 29 - and has not yet entered a plea.

He has been remanded in custody until his next court appearance at Aylesbury Crown Court on January 28.

All of these offences were committed at the following locations:

Buckingham Road

Highbridge Road (two offences)

Monmouth Close

Bicester Road

Ambleside (two offences)

Turnfurlong

Rivets Close