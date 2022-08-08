Man arrested after rooftop 'protest' at industrial estate near Wing

Police at the incident

Reports were received of a man on the roof of a premises at Unit 4 of the Lancaster Business Park, on Cublington Road, at lunchtime today.

A number of police cars were parked at entrances to the estate and officers were controlling access.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a fear for welfare incident involving a man in crisis at an address in Cublington Road, Wing, at around 9.15am this morning (August 8)

Police cars parked at one of the entrances to the estate

“The incident has now been safely resolved with support from South Central Ambulance Service and Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service.

“A 46-year-old man has been arrested and remains in custody.”