Man, 44, killed in early morning collision on M40 near Aylesbury junction

Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision which occurred on the M40 southbound near the Aylesbury junction.

Police have this afternoon released details of the incident, which occurred on Tuesday (October 1) at about 6.20am.

A silver Mercedes Sprinter van joined the motorway at junction 10, travelling towards the Aylesbury junction (9).

It then left the carriageway and travelled along the verge before colliding with a camera mast.

The driver of the van, a 44-year-old man who was the vehicle’s only occupant, died at the scene.

Investigating officer, PC Kate Bishop, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident, or who saw this vehicle driving prior to the collision.

“If you have any information which you think could help our investigation, please call 101, quoting reference number 134 (1/10).”