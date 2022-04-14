Major smoke damage to house after dishwasher starts blaze in Winslow
A house in Winslow was 100 per cent damaged by fire, after a blaze caused by a dishwasher spread to the kitchen.
By Hannah Richardson
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 4:17 pm
Firefighters were called at 7.15pm yesterday, Wednesday, April 13.
A fire crew from Buckingham attended the scene in Longlands Walk, Winslow.
A blaze in the kitchen, caused by a dishwasher, was out when they arrived.
The house was ‘100 per cent damaged by smoke’, Bucks Fire & Rescue Service said.
The firefighters used a thermal imaging camera, isolated the gas and water supply and gave advice.