Major smoke damage to house after dishwasher starts blaze in Winslow

A house in Winslow was 100 per cent damaged by fire, after a blaze caused by a dishwasher spread to the kitchen.

By Hannah Richardson
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 4:17 pm

Firefighters were called at 7.15pm yesterday, Wednesday, April 13.

A fire crew from Buckingham attended the scene in Longlands Walk, Winslow.

A blaze in the kitchen, caused by a dishwasher, was out when they arrived.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Bucks Fire & Rescue Service

The house was ‘100 per cent damaged by smoke’, Bucks Fire & Rescue Service said.

The firefighters used a thermal imaging camera, isolated the gas and water supply and gave advice.

WinslowBuckingham