Maids Moreton Scout Group cook up a storm on bonfire night

Maids Moreton Scout Group had their annual bonfire night last night and took the opportunity to raise some much needed funds in the process.

All sections of 1st Maids Moreton Scout Group came together for a joint fundraising effort, cooking burgers and hot dogs on a barbecue outside the Scout Hut which were sold to local people attending the bonfire.

The Group which will use all the money raised to put towards activities for each of the Sections throughout the year.

The Group's next fundraising event will be on 12 January, when members of the Scout Section will be carrying out their annual Christmas tree collection from homes in Maids Moreton and Buckingham.