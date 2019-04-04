Maids Moreton artist paints pets with her fingers with stunning results

A former art student from Maids Moreton recently decided to give up her day job to have a crack at making it as an artist five years after passing her art degree.

Jo Owen with selected paintings

Johanna Owens, 28, who was born in Maids Moreton, gained an art degree from Loughborough University but then chose her head over her heart and ended up working as a garment technologist in London rather than risking the uncertainty of the art world.

But as of May 2018 that all changed. Jo gave up her career in the clothing industry, rented some studio space in London and began commissioning her work while supplementing her income by taking a part-time job in a pub in the evenings.

Jo said: “I'm so much happier now. I've turned my lifestyle on its head. I get to be creative every day and I wouldn't change it for the world.”

Jo has a relatively unique style of painting in that she uses mainly her fingers to create the texture she requires, as she describes on her website:

Jo's paintings

“My work is based on the experimentation of colour play and mark making, whilst keeping true to the subject. I achieve this by continually building colour layers using my hands, fingers and small objects such as the backs of wooden brushes.”

Though she does do portraits of people, Jo much prefers painting dogs.

“There aren't many things better than dogs – I like to get their movement and expressions into it,” Jo said.

On Thursday this week she presented her latest work to Peter Ball, who had asked Jo to paint his deceased Nan's dog, Poppy.

Having been in the room at the time, this reporter can confirm that both man and dog seemed very happy with Jo's efforts.

You can view more of Jo's work here: www.johannaowen.com.