Magnet fishing expedition goes with a bang after Second World War grenade found in Buckingham

Part of Chandos Park in Buckingham was closed off while a controlled explosion was carried out, after a live grenade was found in the River Great Ouse.

The old grenade, believed to date from the Second World War, was found by a member of the Thame Magnet Fishing group in the river near Station Road yesterday morning (Sunday, February 19).

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a Facebook post yesterday, Thames Valley Police Aylesbury Vale said: “You may have noticed an increased police presence in Buckingham today.

Police cars in Station Road, Buckingham

“A diligent member of public located an old grenade in the River Great Ouse near to Station Road this morning. It was believed to have been from the Second World War and had likely been in the river since then.”

Police officers worked with Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), operators who conducted a controlled explosion in a nearby field.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The police spokesman said: “There was no risk to the wider public and we would like to thank the public for their understanding while we cordoned off a section of Chandos Park.

“A special thanks to the owners of the field who allowed us to use their land – one of them even got to press the button!”

The grenade found in the River Great Ouse

Over the years, the Thame Magnet Fishing group have found more than four tonnes of scrap in their local River Thame, and now visit other areas, such as Buckingham.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier this month, the group held an event in Buckingham where passers-by could have a go with the magnets.