‘Luv-er-leh’ Scouting For Girls to headline musical festival in Swanbourne

The Swanbourne Music Festival affectionately nicknamed #BetseyFest by its followers, has announced its 2018 line-up.

Set in the village of Swanbourne, in the heart of the beautiful Buckinghamshire countryside a short drive from Milton Keynes, the family-friendly and sustainable festival will be hosted for the second year by Swanbourne’s village pub, The Betsey Wynne, owned by the Swanbourne Estate and managed by the award-winning pub group, Oakman Inns.

Last year’s Betsey Fest proved a smash hit for the 1500+ crowd, who enjoyed a great family day out with the headline act, Toploader.

This year’s headline act is the popular Scouting For Girls. Formed in 2005 by childhood friends Greg Churchouse, Peter Ellard and Roy Stride, the band got their big break in 2007 when they signed to Epic Records. Their first album was released that September, producing hits such as She’s So Lovely, Heartbeat and Elvis Ain’t Dead, with the album going on to sell more than one million copies in the UK alone. The band has also been nominated for four Brit Awards and one Ivor Novello Award.

Roy Stride said: “We’re very excited to be headlining at Swanbourne Music Festival. We heard last year’s event was a huge success, with a really fabulous festival atmosphere, and of course we always love seeing our fans and playing to a happy live audience.”

According to Jack Ashmore, The Betsey Wynne’s General Manager, this year’s event will be even better. Jack said: “Last year, the weather was good to us and because of the positive feedback we’ve decided to hold the Festival again. We’re very excited that Scouting for Girls has agreed to headline.”

Festivalgoers this year will enjoy more local stalls, kids’ inflatables and crowd entertainment - including a mermaid performer and hula hooping artist! Jack added: “As well as additional bars and improving the event logistics and layout, there’ll be a much wider choice of food stalls - Mexican, Spanish, Thai as well as ice creams and burgers with Gluten Free, Vegan and Vegetarian options catered for.”

In line with their 2018 Earth Day commitment to eliminating the consumption of single-use plastics across their 21 pubs, and to improving the Festival’s sustainability, Oakman Inns has announced that they are banning the use of single use plastics and plastic straws. With their traders’ support all food packaging and takeaway cups will be made of fully biodegradable Vegware or wrapped in paper to ensure they leave as small a footprint as possible.

Once again, the Festival will be fundraising for two worthwhile local charities: Medical Detection Dogs who train Bio-Alert and Medical Alert Assistance dogs to provide a unique medical support service, and Puzzle Centre which provides education, support and research for early years autism.

Tickets are on sale now with early bird ticket prices which can be purchased online