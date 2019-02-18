Ludgershall alpaca 'had his eye cut out' in brutal mutilation

Two alpacas have been killed on the Ludgershall farm since November, in a brutal set of mutilations.

Hector was disemboweled back in November, and just last week 'Ed' was drugged had his eye removed with a knife.

In shocking pictures seen by the Bucks Herald that weren’t fit for publication, the alpaca had its eye removed leaving only the optical nerve showing.

Amanda Beaumont, owner the Ludgershall farm said: "The vet who attended Ed said he had been drugged & they removed the eye in the same way as she would had removed it surgically cutting through the optic nerve

"I have contacted the police ,but they still haven’t been to see me for a statement.

"It happened on Thursday 14 ,probably early in the morning.

"I am just praying the police can catch these awful people before they move on to something more serious."

Here's a link to our original story back in November, where an alpaca was found disemboweled:

https://www.bucksherald.co.uk/news/beloved-alpaca-found-slashed-with-guts-out-in-ludgershall-1-8714868

Hector was found cornered in a field, apparently slashed with a sharp knife with his guts spread across the ground.

Thames Valley Police have been approached for comment.