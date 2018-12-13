Luca's family fund smashes target, but please keep giving!

The fund was set up with an initial target of £10,000, but has far surpassed that and now sits on £20,000.

If you would like to donate to the cause, please click here.

The money raised will help go towards the Family Funeral costs and other costs associated.

His brave family have donated His organs so in this tragic event others may live.

After initial uncertainty, the games will be going ahead this weekend.

Peter Rice, the league chairman said: " As a result of the tragic accident and subsequent death of the Bedgrove Dynamos Under 15 goalkeeper Luca Campanaro last Sunday, the Aylesbury and District Football league would wish to show our support towards the club and Luca’s family this coming Saturday (Saturday 15th) by holding in the time honoured way, a minutes applause prior to all matches."

Luca tragically died after an on-pitch collision during a Bedgrove Dynamos youth match.

The incident happened on Sunday during the under 15s team's away game against Harefield. He was airlifted to hospital in London from the pitch.

A statement by the club confirmed that Luca Campanaro, 14, who attended The Mandeville School has sadly passed away.

The club's committee said: "We are deeply saddened to have to announce that a young player from the club sadly passed away this afternoon after being involved in a collision during a youth match on Sunday 9th December.

"Our thoughts are with Luca’s family and loved ones at this distressing time. We also offer our heartfelt condolences to his team mates and all associated with the club as we now try to come to terms with the tragic loss of our friend and team mate.

"It goes without saying that everyone at the club is devastated by this news and we ask that the privacy of his family, the players and club members is respected at this incredible difficult time.