Low noise surface preferred option to protect Wendover residents from sound of HS2 construction traffic

The results of a consultation into Wendover's preferred option to protect the village from HS2 construction traffic have been announced.

The five week consultation received 750 responses, with more than 78% preferring a 'very low noise' bypass surface.

Just under seven per cent wanted a 13 foot high, half-mile long noise barrier in three sections.

HS2 have set aside £1.51 million with the provision that the funding would be used for such a barrier.

Regarding the other responses, just over 13% said they would be satisfied with the ‘low noise’ surface, while one and a half per cent preferred no action.

Bucks County Council's deputy leader and transport cabinet member Mark Shaw says he will now write to HS2 asking them to allow the money to be designated for a very low noise bypass surface.

Mr Shaw said: "I’m delighted that 750 people took part in this consultation and it's clear there are very strong feelings in Wendover.

"Such a resounding majority leaves me in no doubt about residents preference!

"We still need HS2's agreement to re-designate their money before we can think about delivering on the village's preferred option.

"I have formally agreed to write to HS2 seeking their approval to this change."