Love Island star appearing at Aylesbury nightclub tonight

One of the stars of reality TV show Love Island is appearing at Fever nightclub in Aylesbury tonight (Thursday).

Mike Thalassitis, known as ‘Muggy Mike’ to the show’s fans is holding a meet and greet at the club in Kingsbury between 9.30pm this evening and 4am tomorrow morning (Friday).

Anyone interested in going to meet Mike just needs to visit Fever’s Facebook page and click that they are ‘attending’ this event.

There is the opportunity for you to upgrade your experience and book a VIP booth for £60.

‘Muggy Mike’ started as a semi professional footballer for non-league clubs including St Albans City however he shot to fame when he appeared on the ITV2 show Love Island in 2017.

He has reportedly been signed up for E4 show Celebs Go Dating.