Lorry overturns on A41 Aston Clinton Road

A lorry has overturned on the A41 Aston Clinton Road in Weston Turville this morning (Monday).

The incident happened at around 10.30am near the turning for the recycling centre and all three emergency services were called to the scene.

Thames Valley Roads Policing said they 'were trying to establish suitable HGV diversions' while Bucks Fire and Rescue service said 'no-one was trapped.'

At lunchtime, the roads policing department issued the following update:

"The rolled HGV is likely to create an issue for several more hours due to complications with recovering such a large vehicle and damage sustained.

"Please avoid the area if you are able to do so."