Lorries make Tring Road a “waking hell”

Stewart Lamont, a builder from Aylesbury’s life has been made a waking hell by lorries driving down Tring Road.

The vast majority, heading to the Arla factory begin their journeys as early as three am, and wake Stewart and his wife as they vibrate the whole house.

The vibrations from the potholes and unusual camber of the road affect the whole of his house, shaking the foundations. They can even be felt in the conservatory which is 20meters from the road.

Stewart’s Daughter is now afraid to sleep in their loft conversion, because of fears that the chimney stack will fall through the roof.

Stewart said that the council haven’t been helpful at all, apart from Julia Ward.

He said: “It’s been an eight year battle with the council to get anything done. They are supposed to be going at 30mph down this road, but there’s only one 30mph sign. The council say they cannot put up any more because of the streetlights. I don’t think everyone knows that streetlights means 30mph. It would make a huge difference if they obeyed the speed limit.

The Bucks Herald went down on Monday to observe the situation, and saw the massive amount of lorries that were using Tring Road. The four lorries pictured followed one after another within 20 seconds of each other, maybe less.

Stewart said one of his neighbours house gets shaken so badly by the lorries passing, that her cutlery cabinet full of crystal fell down because of the vibrations, and smashed on the floor.

Stewart showed the Bucks Herald where the vibrations had cracked the walls in his lounge, having only been plastered recently.

Paul Irwin, Deputy Cabinet Member for Transport at Buckinghamshire County Council said:

“I understand that the increase in freight traffic – not just here but across the country – is having an impact. More people are getting goods delivered and growth and development means more HGVs are using the roads in general.

“I sympathise with anyone who’s experiencing a negative impact from this increase in freight traffic - often particularly felt by people who live on busy roads.

“This is a big issue for us here in Buckinghamshire as transporting goods around the county is key to our industries and communities too, which is why we have spent a lot of time consulting on how goods should be transported.

“We have produced a detailed strategy on how freight transport should be best managed both now and in the future. The strategy includes a commitment to work with haulage operators to make sure they use appropriate routes. You can find out more by going online at www.buckscc.gov.ukand searching for ‘freight strategy’.”

