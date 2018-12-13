Long Crendon butchers re-opens after arson attack

Long Crendon Butchers, which fell victim to an Arson attack last summer - has finally re-opened, much to the community's delight.

Butcher Kim and his wife Jan reopened on earlier this week, much to the delight of the Long Crendon community - who have really missed them.

Pictures show the building was gutted by the fire

Jan said: “We are really happy to be open in time for Christmas.

"We have missed all of our friends and customers from Long Crendon and surrounding villages.

"Last orders for local free range bronze turkeys and barn reared whites is Tuesday 18th December.”

"A huge thank you to Eddie Rixon for all his help and hard work, to Stuart’s Barr’s guys for doing a great job and to everyone else for being so patient and all the lovely comments we have received over the last couple of days”

If you'd like to order a turkey, please visit their facebook page here

The internal and external re-fit was by StuartBarr CDR with design by the in-house Barr Design team.

At the time Michael Baldwin, aged 44, of Abbot Ridge, Long Crendon, was charged in July with one count of arson with intent.