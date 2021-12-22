Log burner sets fire to living room in Buckingham

An unattended log burner caused a fire in a Buckingham home.

A fire crew from Buckingham Fire Station were called out to the home in Elm Street, Buckingham at 6.35pm on Saturday, December 18.

The fire in the living room, caused by an unattended log burner, was out when they arrived.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bucks Fire & Rescue Service

The firefighters used a thermal imaging camera, buckets of water, and a positive pressure ventilation fan to help clear smoke.