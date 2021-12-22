Log burner sets fire to living room in Buckingham
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 10:31 am
Updated
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 10:32 am
An unattended log burner caused a fire in a Buckingham home.
A fire crew from Buckingham Fire Station were called out to the home in Elm Street, Buckingham at 6.35pm on Saturday, December 18.
The fire in the living room, caused by an unattended log burner, was out when they arrived.
The firefighters used a thermal imaging camera, buckets of water, and a positive pressure ventilation fan to help clear smoke.
They undertook a fire and wellness visit and installed a smoke detector.