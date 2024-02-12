Local Emily Hendin, director of C.P.J. Field invited to 10 Downing Street

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The networking event invited family-run and small UK businesses, hosting a panel discussion about how the UK can leverage talent and grow UK businesses.

The director of CPJ Field visits 10 Downing Street as part of the governments ‘Help to grow’ campaign. Emily was honoured to be invited to discuss the future for UK businesses and represent her 10th generation family-run funeral directors, C.P.J. Field.

Since founding in the 17th century, CPJ Field have come a long way to provide a first-rate funeral care service for the communities they serve.

