Local Emily Hendin, director of C.P.J. Field invited to 10 Downing Street

Emily Hendin, a local resident and director of C.P.J. Field, the oldest funeral directors in the UK, was invited to a family-run and small business networking event at 10 Downing Street last week.
By Matilda SuiterContributor
Published 12th Feb 2024, 10:56 GMT
The networking event invited family-run and small UK businesses, hosting a panel discussion about how the UK can leverage talent and grow UK businesses.

The director of CPJ Field visits 10 Downing Street as part of the governments ‘Help to grow’ campaign. Emily was honoured to be invited to discuss the future for UK businesses and represent her 10th generation family-run funeral directors, C.P.J. Field.

Since founding in the 17th century, CPJ Field have come a long way to provide a first-rate funeral care service for the communities they serve.

Emily Hendin, Director of CPJ Field visits 10 Downing Street

They have helped thousands of bereaved families, and it is through years of experience and a passion for caring that they have built trust with generations of families across the Home Counties and the south of England.

