Local care boss aiming to tackle care worker shortage

Local care boss, Lee Harrington, has launched a campaign to address the local shortage of care workers.

Lee, who owns and runs the Aylesbury Vale office of at home care provider, Home Instead Senior Care, wants to dispel preconceived ideas about what caring is all about, as well as informing people about just how rewarding working in care can be.

According to Skills for Care, the strategic body for workforce development in adult social care in England, there are about 90,000 vacancies in the social care sector at any given time.

It says our ageing population has created a huge requirement for care services and Mr Harrington reports that the national picture is reflected in the local area.

He said: “In 2016 the population of the UK was 65.6 million, its largest ever. The UK population is projected to continue growing, reaching over 74 million by 2039. The population in the UK is getting older with 18% aged 65 and over and 2.4% aged 85 and over.”

Speaking about the campaign launch, Lee said: “We want to show people the human stories, the fantastic relationships and the real side of caring, as it should be. Being a caregiver can be a wonderfully rewarding career for compassionate people and the new ‘You Can Care’ campaign will champion all the positive aspects of care.”

The hashtag #youcancare has been created to support the campaign. As well as sharing positive stories, the company will also be offering tips, advice and support for the hundreds of people caring for family members locally.

For more information about Home Instead, call 01844 202778 or visit https://www.homeinstead.co.uk/aylesburyvale.

You can also find information on the campaign if you search #youcancare on Facebook and Twitter.