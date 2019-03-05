Live music and street entertainment to celebrate the opening of The Exchange in Aylesbury

Live music and street entertainment is taking place in Aylesbury on Friday evening in celebration of the opening of the town's centre new development The Exchange.

The public space features artwork for both residents and visitors to enjoy and also provides an outdoor setting for the town's first purpose-built mixed restaurant, commercial and residential development.

The Exchange will be home to four new restaurants and 47 one and two-bedroom apartments above.

It will be officially unveiled on March 8 at the top end of the Exchange Street car park, opposite the cinema, between 5.30pm and 7pm.

Street entertainers will add colour and voice, dance school Aylesbury Performing Arts Centre will be in action and singer Holly Jones will perform ahead of the unveiling of the artworks at 6.30pm.

Cllr Angela Macpherson, leader of Aylesbury Vale District Council said: “It brings us great pleasure to be unveiling the much-anticipated new space this week.

"It’s an exciting time for Aylesbury as we continue to transform Aylesbury town centre into a vibrant destination for residents, businesses, workers and visitors alike.

"The Exchange has been central to our plans for the ongoing regeneration of Aylesbury town centre for some time, and we can’t wait for the new fantastic restaurants to all open in the very near future.”

Hilary Chipping, chief executive of the South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership said: “SEMLEP are pleased to provide £3.3m of Local Growth Fund investment for this town centre development which will change the way in which people visit and enjoy Aylesbury.

"Formally opening with the unveiling of the public art, this scheme will provide over 40 apartments, space for four restaurants which will employ over 80 people, and a stunning new public square where people can sit and relax as well as enjoy the thought-provoking sculpture.”