Live in Wingrave? Have your say on your village!

Wingrave with Rowsham’s Neighbourhood Plan, which guides development in the parish until 2033, is being updated and a six-week consultation on the proposed changes has now begun.

The current plan was approved for use (or ‘made’) in September 2016 after a referendum and independent examination.

Amongst other content it identified three sites in the parish where a total of 100 homes could be built, and defined that 35% of these would have to be affordable homes.

It also confirmed the local policies that apply to the Wingrave with Rowsham parish, such as defining the boundaries of the ‘settlement’ of Wingrave, and confirming what are the locally valued community facilities and local green spaces.

A planning application has been submitted that would deliver the sustainable kind of development which the parish is looking for to benefit new and existing residents.

As a result it has become clear that the area of land that had been allocated for development on one of the sites in the Neighbourhood Pan is not big enough to incorporate the public green space, the layout and other elements that would be required.

This means that Wingrave with Rowsham Parish Council has decided to modify the plan to reflect these updated requirements.

The council proposes to extend one of the allocated development sites to 2.2 hectares, with the extra land to be used as public open space (to be held in perpetuity for the benefit of Parish residents), including a car park for Leighton Road residents.

A six-week consultation period has now begun and will run until 4.45pm on Friday 15 March 2019.

Cllr Peter Strachan, Cabinet Member for Planning and Enforcement, said: “Neighbourhood plans are important as they shape the future of a local area and define how it will develop for years to come. I’d urge anyone with an interest in the Wingrave with Rowsham area to take the time to find out what is proposed and have their say before the end of the consultation period.”

The detailed plan documents can be seen, and comments on the proposals submitted, at https://www.aylesburyvaledc.gov.uk/wingrave-rowsham-neighbourhood-plan. All comments received by the closing time and date will be considered by an independent examiner, who will consider all of the submissions and decide if a further local referendum will be required before the modified plan can be ‘made’ (approved for adoption) by AVDC.