Local rock band Callow Saints will be headlining Live in the Park this year on Saturday August 24.

Live in the Park 2019 headliner announced

Ruby Lewis, lead singer for Callow Saints had the following to say about the day:

“We are so incredibly excited to be headlining Live in the Park.

“It's amazing that Aylesbury Town Council are local original music,

“It really is an honour to be part of the return of live music in this town, following on from such a huge history of musical behemoths during the Friars era.”

Live in the Park will go on from midday until 9pm with Callow Saints set to close the day, going on at 8:15pm.

Here are some of the other acts you can expect to see:

Little Brother Eli

Jamie Felton

The Horse Tornadoes

Chris Da Ambassada

The Ukes of Hazard

Gypsy Fingers

Dolly & The Dinosaur

Who's Got The Dog

NBS

Timings for these acts are still to be confirmed and more to be announced over the following weeks.

Live in the Park is part of the Parklife Weekend which also includes Stars in the Park, starting at 10:15pm on Saturday August 24. Where you can join amateur experts from UKAstronomy and learn about the stars and the solar system.

And on Sunday August 25 there will be Church in the Park, Banquet in the Park, Proms in the Park and ending with a firework display at at 9:30pm.