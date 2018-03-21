Lindengate offers sensory experience thanks to Tesco

Local people in Buckinghamshire will benefit from a new sensory garden at Lindengate thanks to the support of £5,000 funding from the Tesco Bags of Help scheme.

Offering specialised programmes for people with mental health needs, Lindengate, a large garden in a safe setting near Wendover, supports with continued recovery by providing gardening and horticulture activities.

The charity is meeting a growing demand for gardening-based therapeutic activities. Getting people out of their homes and mixing with others in an outdoor, fresh-air environment is a catalyst to breakdown their social isolation and encourages the recovery process. The new sensory garden will allow them to offer an even greater range of therapeutic activities.

The £5,000 donation from Tesco Aylesbury has enabled Lindengate to further develop the new sensory garden which has been designed with all the senses in mind – touch, smell, sound, visual and taste. Flower beds have been raised and shaped into seating which allows users to sit and enjoy all aspects of the garden.

Michael Harris, Lindengate’s Director said: “Our work is transforming lives and the grant from the Tesco Bags of Help scheme, along with our tireless volunteers, will make a big contribution to that.

“Lindengate helps people in the community with a wide range of mental health needs: anxiety, depression, autism spectrum disorder (ASD), memory loss & dementia, head injury, schizophrenia, bipolar and personality disorders. Our new sensory garden will help continue the positive impact that we are able to have on individuals.”

Adrian Pasquet, store director at Aylesbury, said: “It is wonderful to see this project come to fruition, showing first-hand how a Bags of Help grant can help transform the communities which we serve.

“The work that Lindengate does is fantastic and makes a huge difference to people’s lives”

“Most of our colleagues and customers live locally so to be able to watch these projects come to life is the best part. We’re always keen to invest in the local community and the Bags of Help scheme is a great way in which we can work with customers to do this.”

Anyone can nominate a project for Bags of Help funding at any time – whether it’s Tesco customers, colleagues or the community groups themselves. Just ask in store for more information or visit the Bags of Help website,visitwww.tesco.com/bagsofhelp/